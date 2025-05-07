Arajet will launch service from Boston Logan International Airport to Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, May 7. The Dominican Republic's national airline will start flights on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The airline will fly the route four times a week: Wednesdays through Fridays, as well as Sundays.

"The Boston area is home to one of the largest Dominican communities in the US and serves as a key hub for education, business, and tourism," said Victor Pacheco, founder and CEO of Arajet. "With this addition, Arajet's presence in major US markets will capture strong demand for low-fare, high-quality service between North America and Latin America, reflecting our commitment to building a bridge between the regions and opening new travel opportunities for both leisure and business travelers."

The nonstop flights will start at $170 each way. Tickets are being sold on Arajet's website.

Arajet will be the fourth airline to fly from Boston to the Dominican Republic.

JetBlue offers year-round service to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, along with seasonal flights to Puerto Plata. American Airlines and Delta also fly seasonally to Punta Cana.

Boston is Arajet's third destination in the US. The airline that launched in 2022 flies to Miami and will begin service to Newark, New Jersey, in June.

Once in Santo Domingo, travelers can explore the Dominican Republic or connect to 24 other destinations in the Caribbean, along with locations in Central and South America. The airline uses Boeing 737 MAX jets, part of what it describes as "North America's youngest fleet."

Arajet also announced a new route from Santo Domingo to Buenos Aires starting on Friday, Dec. 12.

