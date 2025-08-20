Dunkin's Fall Menu Delivers New Treats, Brings Back Seasonal Favorites: See What's On It

Dunkin' announced its new and returning fall menu items in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The headliner is the chain's new Cereal N' Milk Latte.

The latte, made with espresso and cereal milk, offers a marshmallow-cereal flavor, and is available hot or iced.

"This latte is all about nostalgia!" said Anthony Epter, Dunkin's vice president of menu innovation. "The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N' Milk Latte.

"With our very own cereal milk blended with rich espresso, the Cereal N' Milk Latte brings that marshmallow-flavored, bottom-of-the-bowl taste in every sip. Just like the Dunkalatte, it gives the classic latte a fun new twist."

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Sabrina Carpenter is expanding her partnership with Dunkin'. The Quakertown, Pennsylvania, native's Daydream Refresher will add a Mixed Berry flavor, joining Strawberry and Mango in the oatmilk-based beverage line.

Pumpkin spice season returns in full force with the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, the Pumpkin Cake Donut, and Pumpkin Munchkins. A new addition for 2025 is the Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a pumpkin-vanilla pound cake with cream cheese icing.

Guests can also add pumpkin swirl to coffee, cold brew, or espresso drinks. Other seasonal items include the Kreme Delight Donut filled with vanilla buttercreme, Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns topped with bacon, and Maple Sugar Bacon, back in sandwiches, wraps, and Snackin' Bacon.

Returning fall staples such as the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, and Braided Apple Pie round out the menu. Dunkin' is also reviving its $6 Meal Deal, offering a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee.

Dunkin' fans can take advantage of several fall deals:

$2 10-count Munchkins, with beverage purchase through the end of August

100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mondays (Aug. 25 through Oct. 27)

$1 Braided Apple Pie, with beverage purchase (Monday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 15)

$2 Chipotle Hash-Brown Wake-Up Wrap, with beverage purchase (Tuesday, Sept. 16 through Tuesday, Sept. 30)

Dunkin' is also selling '90s-themed shirts and other memorabilia on its website to celebrate the Cereal N' Milk Latte's debut.

