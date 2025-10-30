Dunkin' Unveils 2025 Holiday Menu: See What's On It

The coffee chain unveiled its 2025 holiday menu on Thursday, Oct. 30. The festive treats and beverages will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The Cookie Butter Cloud Latte is new to the seasonal menu, combining espresso with brown sugar, baked cookie flavors, and cookie butter crumbles. Another new addition is the Berry Sangria Refresher, which offers a fruity punch with berry flavors mixed into green tea, black tea, lemonade, or sparkling water.

The new Raspberry Striped Croissant joins the holiday spread, along with two new bacon jam creations: the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese.

Other popular drinks returning include Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes.

"The holidays are one of the most joyful times at Dunkin', when guests count down for the return of familiar flavors and little moments of comfort," said Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin'. "We wanted to capture that spirit with every sip and bite."

Dunkin' is debuting new limited-edition packaging inspired by Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. The boxes and cups feature cozy Munchkins characters in snowy scenes, turning each order into a holiday gift.

The company is also giving back through its Joy in Childhood Foundation Give Joy fundraiser, supporting programs that help children battling hunger or illness. From November 5 through Sunday, Nov. 30, guests who donate $1 at participating locations will receive a $1 medium hot coffee coupon.

Dunkin' Rewards members will also find exclusive seasonal offers throughout November and December:

Nov. 1–15: $2 Pumpkin Loaf with any beverage purchase

Nov. 6–30: $2 Raspberry Striped Croissant with any beverage purchase

Dec. 4 (National Cookie Day): 3X points on espresso drinks, including the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte

Dec. 20 (National Sangria Day): 3X points on any Refresher, including the new Berry Sangria flavor

Pet lovers can pick up a Dunkin' x BARK toy by donating $16 to get themed plushes like the Chocolate Frosted Sprinkle and Cold Brew toy.

