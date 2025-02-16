Massachusetts was ranked as the country's most-educated state, according to a WalletHub study released on Monday, Feb. 10. Maryland was second, followed by Vermont, Colorado, and Connecticut in the top five.

The study analyzed all 50 states using 18 factors, including educational attainment, quality, and achievement gaps.

"There's a strong correlation between being more educated and receiving higher compensation," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The most educated states provide high-quality educational experiences from elementary school all the way to graduate programs, which helps parents raise children in an environment that gives them as many opportunities as possible. The top states also provide equitable schooling conditions, with low racial and gender gaps in educational attainment."

Massachusetts claimed the No. 1 spot, with the highest percentage of adults holding at least a bachelor's degree and the nation's top-rated school system. Nearly 47 percent of adults in the Bay State have at least a four-year degree and more than 21 percent hold a graduate or professional degree. Massachusetts also ranks second for university quality and boasts some of the highest student test scores in the country.

Maryland, ranked No. 2, has one of the smallest gender and racial gaps in educational attainment. The Old Line State's public school system ranks seventh in the nation and Maryland universities collectively rank sixth-best. The state also has one of the highest shares of residents with a graduate or professional degree.

Connecticut landed at No. 5, ranking among the top states for school quality and overall education levels. The Constitution State is home to some of the highest-rated K-12 schools and universities in the country, along with one of the highest percentages of adults with at least a college degree.

Other states in the region also performed well. Virginia ranked No. 6, with strong K-12 education and a high share of college-educated residents.

New Jersey followed at No. 7, bolstered by high university rankings and a well-educated workforce. The Garden State was ranked No. 1 for the smallest gender gap in educational attainment and third for most bachelor's degree holders.

New York placed No. 15, while Pennsylvania came in at No. 22.

The most educated states, including Massachusetts, Maryland, and Connecticut, also rank among the top 10 for median household income, reinforcing the link between education and financial stability.

"Education policy cannot be separated from economic development," said Molly Vollman Makris, an urban studies professor at Guttman Community College. "For states to have healthy economic development they must invest in education. Strong, equitable, and accessible schools serve as engines of social mobility that can undo cycles of disadvantage.

"Helping children who are historically underserved isn’t only a matter of social justice; investment in education also boosts the economy."

You can click here to see WalletHub's full 2025 list of Most & Least Educated States in America.

