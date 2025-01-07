Massachusetts was ranked as the best state for cancer research, according to a SmileHub study released on Tuesday, Jan. 7. New York was just behind the Bay State in second place.

The study, which assessed all 50 states based on metrics like clinical trials per capita and hospital quality, came as the U.S. saw more than 611,000 cancer-related deaths and nearly two million new cases in 2024.

Massachusetts boasts the highest number of research universities per capita. The state also has a robust network of clinical trials per capita, placing it fourth nationwide in that category.

New York excels with the nation’s highest-rated cancer research hospitals. The Empire State was also tied for first in research charities per capita alongside California and Virginia.

Maryland rounded out the top five, finishing just behind California and Colorado. The Old Line State was fifth overall in most research charities per capita.

Pennsylvania fell just outside the top five in sixth place overall. The Keystone State was ranked second in the nation in health care and infrastructure support rank, which includes metrics like wellness charities per capita, along with shares of insured adults and children.

Virginia was just behind Pennsylvania in seventh place. Connecticut, ranked 13th, also stood out for its high number of clinical trials, securing fifth place in that metric.

While 31st overall, New Jersey ranked fifth for the lowest cancer mortality rate, showcasing the impact of high-quality research and treatment options available in the Garden State.

States like Vermont (27th) and Maine (40th) lagged behind in overall rankings but their efforts were notable. Vermont ranks third in clinical trials per capita, underscoring the potential for smaller states to make a big impact in research accessibility.

With the U.S. allocating more than $7.2 billion to the National Cancer Institute for 2025, the Northeast’s leadership in cancer research highlights the region’s critical role in advancing treatment options and improving patient outcomes.

You can click here to see the full study from SmileHub.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cambridge and receive free news updates.