More Child Porn Charges For Former Music Teacher At Elite Cambridge Private School: DOJ

Joshua DeWitte, 50, of Cambridge, was arrested last week and charged with sexual exploitation of minors, attempt, and conspiracy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents said. He is accused of paying Christopher Allan Tisoy, a 27-year-old Filipino man who worked at a Baltimore hospital, to produce multiple videos. He was also cuffed and charged.

Police initially arrested DeWitte, who taught at Buckingham Browne & Nichols Lower School in Cambridge, in January and charged him with disseminating obscene material to a child, one count of distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act, and one count of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Police began investigating DeWitte in January after he allegedly shared child sexual exploitation material on Snapchat the month before, agents said. The video showed someone abusing a boy between 8 and 10 years old.

As police dug deeper, they found multiple conversations between DeWitte and children on the social media app. In them, he sent nude photos of himself, discussed sex, and talked about meeting up in person, federal authorities said.

He also allegedly discussed how he had paid someone to arrange sexual encounters with children in foreign countries and film them, agents said.

"I was in the Philippines. Most of my vids are from there, and that’s where I was with a 10 yo and 12. 16 yo in Japan and Korea," he messaged, according to federal investigators.

“I have a contact there … He only records vids of the boys or arranges for my visit," he reportedly said in another message.

In a separate Telegram thread, DeWitte spoke with Tisoy, a man in the US on an H1-B visa and working as a medical technologist at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, about their sexual preferences, ICE agents said.

DeWitte is accused of paying Tisoy to produce child pornography. He sent a bulleted list that included the boys he wanted filmed, sexual acts they should perform, and even camera angles, federal agents said.

Investigators said DeWitte sent 87 payments to Tisory through PayPal — totaling $23,752 — to produce the videos filmed in the Philippines.

DeWitte joined the staff of BB&N at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year and taught music to third through sixth graders. He was fired and barred from campus in January after his arrest.

He taught in Cambridge public schools for over a decade before joining the prestigious private school.

BB&N Head of School Jennifer Price emailed parents last week about the federal charge and said there is no evidence accusing DeWitte of harming any students.

DeWitte faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years behind bars if convicted of the federal charge.

