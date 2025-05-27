The banking giant will open 14 new J.P. Morgan Financial Centers throughout the last week of May, according to a news release on Tuesday, May 27. The luxury banks will be in Massachusetts, New York, California, and Florida.

JPMorgan opened two locations in 2024 and plans to reach a total of 31 by the end of 2026.

"Through these financial centers, we are redefining how affluent clients are served, offering a highly personalized level of service that is backed by the global capabilities of JPMorganChase," said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking.

The centers are meant to serve clients with $750,000 or more in qualifying deposits or investments. Customers can get direct access to a dedicated senior private client banker and a full team of specialists in personal banking, business lending and wealth management.

The luxury banks are in former locations for First Republic Bank, which JPMorganChase purchased in 2023. First Republic was a wealth management firm popular with rich families on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts until the bank collapsed when customers quickly withdrew deposits shortly after Silicon Valley Bank's failure.

The new centers are very different from the nearly 5,000 standard Chase locations nationwide.

JPMorganChase provided pictures from locations in Scarsdale, NY, and New York City to the Daily Voice. The photos showed bank lobbies with modern concierge desks, along with large couches in living room-style office spaces.

One of the Manhattan locations has soaring ceilings, art-filled conference rooms, and concierge service, which CNBC described as a vibe of "family office-meets hotel." Instead of typical bank tellers, the quiet scene includes Dylan's chocolates, Perrier sparkling water, and even an espresso machine.

The private-club atmosphere is by design, as JPMorgan looks to gain traction as a wealth management firm.

The design elements and hushed environment are "really meant to illustrate that we're there to have a more serious, less-transactional conversation about your wealth planning over the course of time," JPMorgan's head of affluent banking Stevie Baron told CNBC.

The expansion comes as JPMorganChase continues building out its branch network. The firm operates the most bank branches in the US and opened more than 150 new locations in 2024.

JPMorganChase plans to open 500 more locations by the end of 2027. Baron also said some parts of the high-end branches could be added to regular Chase banks, especially the roughly 1,000 in wealthier areas.

Despite the push for wealthier clients, Roberts said all customers are welcome at the centers

"I just want this to be acknowledged: We're never going to turn someone away," she told CNBC. "Any customer can come and leverage any of our branches at any time. We want people walking in, having the experience, meeting with our experts and understanding how we can help support their financial goals over time."

Here's a list of the J.P. Morgan Financial Centers in the Northeast:

Massachusetts

Cambridge – 47 Brattle Street

Wellesley – 284 Washington Street

New York

New York City – 163 Canal Street, Manhattan

New York City – 10 Columbus Circle, Manhattan

New York City – 575 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

New York City – 1230 Sixth Avenue (Avenue of the Americas), Manhattan

Scarsdale – 34 Popham Road

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cambridge and receive free news updates.