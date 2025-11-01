Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School Building; FBI Joins Investigation

The blast came from an unknown device on the fourth floor of the Goldenson building on Harvard’s Longwood Campus, according to The Harvard Crimson. It went off shortly before 3 a.m., shaking nearby labs and waking residents across the area.

Police told the outlet that two people were seen running from the building at the time of the explosion. A university officer tried to stop them but failed, The Boston Globe said. The officer later entered the building to check on the alarm.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the explosion was intentional, according to The Crimson. Crews searched the building and found no other devices.

No injuries were reported.

Sources told The New York Post the device was not a bomb but would not share more details.

The FBI is taking part in the investigation.

Boston Police declined to comment. Harvard University Police and the FBI could not be reached for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cambridge and receive free news updates.