Cambridge Private School Teacher Busted On Child Porn Charges: Police

Joshua DeWitte, 50, of Cambridge, is charged with six counts of distributing obscene material to a minor, and one count each of distributing child sexual act material, and possession of child pornography, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

DeWitte, a music teacher at Buckingham Browne & Nichols Lower School, is accused of using Snapchat to have sexual conversations with underage boys, the prosecutor's office said.

Cambridge police noted that investigators do not believe any alleged victims were students.

DeWitte pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday, Jan. 9. He was ordered held on an $8,000 bond and is not allowed to have contact with children as a condition of his released, authorities said.

Buckingham Brown & Nichols said the private school had placed DeWitte on leave, pending an investigation. School officials said they would cooperate with the police and promised to keep parents informed on updates in the case.

The school noted in a statement that DeWitte joined the staff at the beginning of the school year, and he passed a background check. His references also did not raise any alarm bells.

