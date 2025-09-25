Julia Phan, 24, was found dead inside the Burlington home of Ran Duan, 38, a celebrated bar owner named GQ’s “Most Imaginative Bartender” in 2014. Phan, who had recently quit her analyst job at JP Morgan, had been invited by Duan to a New Year’s Eve concert at Roadrunner, a Brighton music venue, the Boston Globe said.

Security footage obtained by police showed Duan helping a heavily intoxicated Phan into his home around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. After she collapsed on the couch, he went to bed. Nearly nine hours later, Duan dialed 911 in a panic.

“I need an ambulance right now,” he told dispatchers, per the Boston Globe. “I put her down on the couch last night, took her shoes off. She passed out on the couch. I just woke up. I came down here.”

Paramedics arrived quickly, but Phan was declared dead at the scene. State officials later ruled she had died from MDMA intoxication, a finding that baffled her friends and family, they told the outlet. They insist she never used recreational drugs and often avoided alcohol.

Investigators found no drug paraphernalia in the house. One officer noted Duan said he never saw her take anything, but another person recalled seeing her put something in her mouth.

The sudden loss left Phan’s loved ones reeling. She was remembered as kind, caring, and excited to start a new chapter after leaving the banking world.

“Julia was one of the kindest and sweetest people, and I am devastated by her passing,” Duan later told the Boston Globe. “She, her family, and all those who loved and cared for her are in my thoughts.”

Duan, who owns multiple Boston-area bars and restaurants, declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed.

