Roslindale Man Sentenced For 120 MPH Racing Crash That Killed Father Of 2 On I-93 In Braintree

Hedweens Quetant, 21, admitted in court to driving more than 120 miles per hour with his headlights off before smashing into an SUV and killing its driver, 46-year-old Michael Wojdag of Hanson, authorities said. Wojdag was married with two children.

The deadly crash happened on I-93 North near Exit 6 on Feb. 19, 2023.

Massachusetts State Police said Quetant was racing another car when he slammed into the back of Wojdag’s 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe in his 2019 Honda Civic. Witnesses told investigators both vehicles were speeding and weaving through traffic just moments before the collision.

“This senseless tragedy and unfathomable loss continues to affect not only the victim’s family and extended family,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, “but also his co-workers and friends.”

Quetant was sentenced this week in Norfolk Superior Court to a 3- to 5-year prison term for manslaughter, plus concurrent sentences for reckless driving and racing, according to the district attorney's office. After his release, he will be on probation for three years and must stay away from Wojdag’s family.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the race fled and was never found, despite a lengthy investigation.

Quetant also lost his license for 15 years as part of the sentence.

Michael Wojdag was remembered for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor, his obituary said.

"It’s a gift when an individual can touch the lives of everyone they meet. Michael was that person," his family wrote. "A great friend, the life of the party, and a doting husband, father, and son. Without hesitation and genuine sincerity, he loved with all of his heart and would quietly help those who needed it most."

