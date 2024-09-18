Newly Minted Millionaire: Braintree Man Has Big Plans For His Big Win

Mark Farina won the seven-figure sum playing the $10 scratch-off game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword."

Farina chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he plans to use that cash to make repairs around his home, invest in his retirement, and help his family.

Farina bought the ticket at Resendes Market, 960 Washington St., Braintree. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

