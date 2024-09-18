Fair 69°

SHARE

Newly Minted Millionaire: Braintree Man Has Big Plans For His Big Win

A Braintree man said he's looking toward the future after claiming a $1 million jackpot in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Mark Farina

Mark Farina

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Mark Farina won the seven-figure sum playing the $10 scratch-off game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword."

Farina chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he plans to use that cash to make repairs around his home, invest in his retirement, and help his family. 

Farina bought the ticket at Resendes Market, 960 Washington St., Braintree. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Braintree and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE