Driver Charged With DUI After Head-On Crash In Braintree Sends 3 To Hospital

A Massachusetts man was arraigned from his hospital bed after police said he drunkenly crashed head-on with an SUV in Braintree, seriously injuring three people — one critically, authorities said.

Ryan Gorman, 39, of Holbrook, was charged Monday, Dec. 4, with causing the early Sunday morning crash near 655 Union St., Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

Police allege Gorman was driving under the influence when his westbound pickup crossed into the eastbound lane, striking an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from West Yarmouth at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Three people in the SUV were hurt. The driver and a 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while another 18-year-old passenger remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Gorman faces three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stay within marked lanes, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

He posted $5,000 cash bail after his arraignment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. 

The crash remains under investigation.

