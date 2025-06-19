Plane Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Beverly

The single-engine plane crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at Sam Fonzo Drive in Beverly, near the Beverly Regional Airport.

Images from the crash site show the plane came to rest against a utility pole. Responders had to cut the people onboard out of the Mooney M20's cabin, officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was airlifted to a trauma hospital with critical injuries. Beverly police did not release their names or ages.

Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill said the community is “saddened by the tragic plane crash” and offered his prayers to the victims' families.

Beverly police, Massachusetts State Police, the FAA, and NTSB are investigating the crash.

