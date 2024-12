Robert Williams, 27, had been reported missing by his family two days before finding his body, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, but they did not disclose how he died. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Several local and state authorities, along with pilots from the Connecticut State Air Wing, helped in the search to find him.

