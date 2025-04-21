Brockton Man Struck In NJ Drive-By Shooting, Transports Himself To Hospital: Police

The man, a resident of Brockton, had been attending a gathering on the 100 block of Walnut Street, Bridgeton police said. Upon leaving the party, the man walked to his car, which was parked in an adjacent lot, police said.

While driving near Irving Avenue and Church Street, his vehicle was struck by gunfire and he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The man drove himself to a nearby hospital and was then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital for further treatment, but was subsequently released, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

