Finleigh Dragon, 19, was discovered in the reservoir off Rochdale Street around 2:20 a.m., according to Auburn police and fire officials. First responders found her vehicle partially submerged with Dragon inside.

Dragon was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

She graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School in 2024 and planned to attend Quinsigamond Community College in the fall to study nursing, according to her obituary.

"She was a strong, very loving and funny girl," her family wrote. "Finleigh was a social butterfly whose presence lit up the room. She had a special bond with her brothers and made many great memories with them. She was artistic, creative, and quite a fashionista, though she loved to thrift shop."

That love is reflected in the outpouring of support the family has received through a GoFundMe.

The campaign has raised nearly $20,000, surpassing its $15,000 goal by more than $4,000. Nearly 350 people have donated.

The money will go toward funeral expenses. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Varnum Funeral Home in West Brookfield.

Click here for more information on Finleigh Dragon's GoFundMe.

