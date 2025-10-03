Ashburnham Mom Killed On 21st Birthday In Crash Leaves Behind Infant Twins: 'A Beautiful Soul'

Lexi Dantas, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was the passenger in a Tesla Model Y that collided head-on with another Tesla on Sunday, Sept. 29, in Griswold, Connecticut, state police said.

Investigators believe the other car crossed the center line on Preston Road near the I-395 on-ramp and struck the Dantas vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Her husband, 23-year-old Dan Dantas, was driving. He and the other driver suffered minor injuries, Connecticut State Police said.

A friend created a GoFundMe to help Lexi’s family cover funeral expenses and provide for her twin boys.

“Our hearts are heavy and broken,” the campaign said. “(Lexi Dantas) was tragically taken from this earth when she and husband Dan were traveling home to celebrate on Sunday — her 21st birthday.

“Her whole world was her family. Dan, her husband, and Matteo and Tobias, her twin newborns, need us now more than ever.”

The campaign has raised more than $5,700 of its $11,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

Multiple loved ones have posted memorials to Lexi.

“She was a beautiful soul, a loving wife, and the proud mom of twin babies who will now grow up without their mom,” Liz Rollo Scotland wrote on Facebook.

As of Friday afternoon, funeral arrangements had not been announced.

State police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashburnham-Westminster and receive free news updates.