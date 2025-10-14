Thomas Perkins, 68, and his wife, Agatha Perkins, 66, of Middletown, RI, were found in the fuselage of the small plane that went down on the median of I-195 in Dartmouth during morning rush hour, CBS News says, citing the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The NTSB said the Socata TBM-700 crashed after departing New Bedford Regional Airport.

Video taken by Fall River resident Matthew Neto shows the fiery plane in the median.

