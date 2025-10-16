Taunton Dad Crushed To Death In Westport Workplace Accident, Loved Ones Say

Mark Peters, of Taunton, died from a crushing injury sustained while working at Mid City Scrap in Westport around 11:10 a.m., the Herald News reports, citing the Bristol County DA. Peters was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe launched by Nichole Franco to support Peters’ wife and son had raised more than $22,000 as of Thursday, Oct. 16.

“Grace and Gabriel are left without a husband and father after a workplace accident occurred at work on Friday,” Franco wrote. “Mark was an amazing human being. Everyone that knew him loved him. Hardworking and a great family man.”

Peters’ obituary, published by Schlossberg Chapel, said he was the son of Marlene (Konigsberg) and the late Richard Peters of Raynham and leaves behind his wife Grace (Lopes) and their 13-year-old son, Gabriel. He was described as a “tremendous husband and father” who “worked hard for the family because they were his world.”

“Helping a friend in need was Mark’s super power,” the obituary read. “He would see someone and even if they didn’t know they needed something, he would find a way to make their life better.”

A graveside funeral service was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, at Temple Israel of Brockton Cemetery, with shiva observed at the home of Marlene Peters through the weekend, according to the obituary.

Click here to view the campaign for Peters' family and here for his complete obituary.

