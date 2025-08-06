Pierogi Politics: Alan Dershowitz Booed Out Of Martha’s Vineyard Farmer's Market

The 86-year-old lawyer, who defended Donald Trump and is a prominent advocate for Israel, says he was denied service from a pierogi vendor and heckled at the West Tisbury Farmers Market on Martha’s Vineyard two weeks in a row.

Wearing a shirt he says he bought at that same market 35 years ago, Dershowitz detailed the saga in a YouTube video, calling it an act of political discrimination that escalated into a protest on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Good Pierogi booth.

According to Dershowitz, the story began a week earlier.

He said he had walked over to the pierogi stand on Wednesday, July 30, after ordering corn and orange juice. He asked for six pierogis — the kind, he noted, that reminded him of his grandmother’s cooking.

Instead, the vendor looked him in the eye and said no.

“I said, ‘Oh, you ran out?’” Dershowitz recalled. “He said, ‘No, we have plenty — I just won’t sell to you.’”

That’s when Dershowitz remembered the red, white, and blue “Proud American Zionist” shirt he wore to the market the week before.

He believes the vendor recognized him and made the decision not to serve him because of his political views — specifically, his vocal support for Israel and past legal defense of Donald Trump.

Dershowitz, a Harvard professor of 50 years, pointed to the Massachusetts law prohibits refusing service on the basis of race or other protected classes. But according to state guidelines, political beliefs are not included under those protected categories.

Good Pierogi owner Krem Miskevich later issued a statement saying their decision — which he described as “legally justified” — was partly based on Dershowitz’s past legal defense of Jeffrey Epstein.

“When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion,” Miskevich wrote in a public statement. “This was the high-profile attorney who represented sexual predators and abusers including Jeffrey Epstein.”

They added that the backlash has affected not only his business but other vendors as well.

“I never intended for my decision to cause so much consternation to a community I deeply care about.”

Dershowitz has been coming to Martha’s Vineyard since 1969, when he flew in from Fire Island to help defend Sen. Ted Kennedy during the Chappaquiddick scandal.

Every Wednesday, he would go to the farmers market, he said. Last week was no different.

Until it was.

“You wouldn’t buy pierogis from someone who refused to serve Black people, or gay people, or transgender people,” Dershowitz added. “Why would you buy them from someone who refuses to serve you based on your politics?”

And so, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, Dershowitz returned to the Good Pierogi booth in an attempt to buy the product.

This time, protestors got wind of what had transpired last week and had gathered around the tent.

As Dershowitz made his way to the front of the line and stood face-to-face with Miskevich. Once again, he was denied service.

And the crowd certainly wasn't defending him.

"Time to go!" they chanted.

Musician and comic Ami Kozak, who was performing at the island’s Jewish Culture Festival, witnessed it all. He described Dershowitz's attempted purchase as a gesture of peace.

Kozak, who shared live footage from the scene to Instagram in real time, feels it all could’ve been avoided "if they just sold him a pierogi,” he told Daily Voice. “But they decided it was worth it to act like they were being harassed and bullied by an 86-year-old man — as if that was heroic. And it was met with applause.”

“In the end, the crowd was not in favor of Alan. They were applauding the person refusing to sell to him. Then, like a mob, they all shouted ‘Time to go’ and stood there cheering someone refusing to serve a Zionist.”

In online comments, reactions were divided. Some praised Good Pierogi for “standing by their ethics.” Others called the vendor’s actions “totally off base.”

"Remember how we all thought woke was dead?" Kozak said in an Instagram story. "Well, it ain’t dead on The Vineyard."

Neither Dershowitz nor Miskevich has issued a public statement regarding the events of Aug. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.