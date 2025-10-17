Amy Morrell and other staff members at Meadowridge Academy in Swanesa were trying to restrain the girl Wednesday evening, Oct. 15, just before 7 p.m., as she tried to leave her dorm without permission, the outlet said.

That's when the girl assaulted Morrell, causing her to collapse, NBC reports. Morrell was hospitalized, where she died Thursday morning, Oct. 16, NBC said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Meadowridge Academy for details.

According to its website, Meadowridge Academy is a comprehensive therapeutic residential school spanning 6.2 acres, for medically-fragile, low-functioning and disabled students, its website says.

"Meadowridge Academy strives to make a positive difference in the lives of our students through individualized care and strength-based, trauma-informed treatment," the website reads.

Click here for more from NBC Boston.

