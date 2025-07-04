Kurt Russell Visits Arlington Home Of Revolutionary War Hero Ancestor On July 4th

The actor visited the Jason Russell House and Museum, once home to his ancestor Jason Russell, one of the first people killed there during the Revolutionary War nearly 250 years ago.

Best known for roles in "The Thing" and "Tombstone," Russell was joined by his son Boston for a guided tour of the home in Arlington, Massachusetts, which still bears bullet holes from the Battle of Menotomy, the bloodiest skirmish on the first day of the war.

“This has been an incredibly eye-opening experience to walk in the footsteps of my ancestor,” Russell said. “To see the grave of Jason Russell was something I won’t ever forget.”

Jason Russell was killed on his doorstep by British troops during their retreat from Concord. His grave at the Old Burying Ground reads: “Jason Russell was barbarously murdered in his own house by (British General Thomas) Gage’s bloody troops.”

“This has been an awesome trip,” said Boston Russell. “To be able to walk around the house where he lived ... and to see his grave first-hand was pretty unreal.”

The visit was part of Arlington’s “Arlington 250” celebration, commemorating the town’s role in America’s founding. The Russells received a gift bag with local items and memorabilia from the town and Chamber of Commerce.

The Jason Russell House is open to visitors Thursdays through Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission to the exhibit hall is free. Guided tours are $8 for adults, $4 for students, and free for kids under 5. Learn more at arlingtonhistorical.org.

