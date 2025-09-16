The Metropolitan Police Department said officers discovered human remains in an advanced state of decomposition on the morning of Nov. 8, 2024, in the 2600 block of Dunbar Road SE.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy revealed the victim — 18-year-old Alexander Ariel Pavon-Rios, of Northwest DC — died of multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives said the case has now resulted in three arrests.

On March 16, 2025, police arrested 25-year-old Miguel Antonio Hernandez-Orantes , of Northeast DC, charging him with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Two days later, on March 18, 29-year-old Antonio Benahias Morales, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on the same charge.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, 21-year-old Angel Manfredi Campos-Melendez, of Morningside, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

The investigation into Pavon-Rios’ murder remains active.

