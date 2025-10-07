Ready-To-Eat Meals Pulled Over Contamination Risk

On Monday, Oct. 6, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for FSIS-inspected ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm. These meals contain spinach possibly contaminated with Listeria.

FSIS said additional affected products may be identified and that updates will follow.

Products under the alert are:

10.1-ounce “Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107, or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840.

10-ounce “Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers With Ground Turkey” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073, and 50698.

The items were shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

The issue surfaced after FreshRealm told FSIS that spinach used in the meals tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed illnesses, the agency said. Listeriosis can be serious, particularly for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and newborns.

FSIS is concerned some products may still be in home refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are advised not to eat the items and to discard or return them.

Questions can be directed to FreshRealm at 1-888-244-1562 or [email protected], or to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amherst and receive free news updates.