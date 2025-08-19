Rare Black Moon Will Darken Night Skies: Here's When

This astronomical event is all about what you won’t see.

A unique lunar event known as a Black Moon is set to occur on Saturday, Aug. 23.

It will offer skywatchers in the United States and beyond a rare moment of astronomical intrigue, although it is one that cannot actually be seen.

While the name conjures images of a mysterious shadow crossing the heavens, the Black Moon is simply a special kind of new moon.

During this phase, the Moon’s unlit side faces the Earth, rendering it invisible to the naked eye.

This particular Black Moon, known as a “seasonal Black Moon,” is the third new moon in an astronomical season that contains four new moons. According to Space.com, it's a phenomenon that happens only once every 33 months.

Most of the world, including the central and eastern US, will experience the Black Moon just after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 23.

However, those in time zones behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) may see the event as early as Friday, Aug. 22.

For stargazers, the absence of moonlight means the night skies will be exceptionally dark. This provides a prime opportunity to spot faint celestial wonders like the Milky Way and distant galaxies.

The next Black Moon is not due until Aug. 20, 2028.

