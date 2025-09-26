Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Restoring ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ To Affiliates Nationwide After Boycott

Late Friday afternoon, Sept, 26, Nexstar reinstated the show on its 30 ABC affiliates and joined Sinclair in ending a high‑profile blackout.

Sinclair, which owns 38 ABC stations, announced earlier Friday that it would resume airing the late‑night program. Together, the two groups’ preemptions had darkened the show for roughly one quarter of the country.

Nexstar said its decision followed “productive discussions” with ABC and parent company Disney and praised their “constructive approach” to addressing concerns, without detailing any changes. ABC returned the show to its network lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 23, after what it called “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel.

The dispute began with Kimmel’s Sept. 15 monologue, in which he criticized Republican and pro‑Trump reactions to the fatal shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The remarks drew swift backlash from the right, including condemnation from FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, Nexstar and Sinclair pulled the program from their ABC affiliates, calling the comments offensive and not in the public interest of their communities.

When “Kimmel” came back to ABC, the two station groups initially kept it off their air, substituting other programming. On his return, Kimmel offered remorse for making light of Kirk’s killing while continuing to criticize attacks on free speech.

Friday’s reversal comes as Nexstar awaits FCC approval of its proposed $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna, prompting speculation about political pressure. Both Nexstar and Sinclair have denied any government influence on their decisions.

With both groups now back on board, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is expected to air as usual across nearly all previously affected markets starting Friday night.

