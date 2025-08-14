Great White Shark Spotted Off New England Coast In Striking Drone Video: Watch

The footage, taken in Portsmouth, Maine from the watercraft of David Lancaster on Monday, Aug. 11, at around 10 a.m., shows the unmistakable silhouette of a large shark, estimated to be 10 to 12 feet long, moving through the waters near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach.

The video, released by the Scarborough Police Department, was obtained during follow-up observations by the town’s Marine Resource Officer and has since been shared to raise public awareness.

Watch the drone footage here.

According to a press release issued by police Tuesday, Aug. 12, the shark was spotted again Tuesday morning off Pine Point Beach, though no new photos or videos have been captured from the second sighting.

Authorities are urging swimmers and boaters to exercise caution, especially in the areas surrounding Richmond Island, Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach, and Pine Point Beach.

Officials emphasize that these alerts are precautionary, aiming to keep the community informed as the region enters the peak of shark activity.

