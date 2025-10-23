10 Most Disliked Airlines Revealed In New Global Survey

The findings by London-based Click Intelligence built a “Dissatisfaction Index” using four indicators: passenger experience ratings, Skytrax evaluations, complaint search volume, and safety records. Higher scores mean greater dissatisfaction.

American Airlines ranked first in overall displeasure with a score of 56 out of 100 and a passenger experience rating of 2.9 out of 10, while recording 11 major safety and operational incidents. Frontier and United placed second and third.

Nearly one in four flights worldwide arrives late, and more than 30 million bags go missing each year, compounding traveler anger.

James Owen, co-founder and director at Click Intelligence, said:: “The airlines with the worst customer satisfaction share a common pattern: they treat service problems as isolated incidents rather than connected experiences that build up passenger frustration over time.

"When an airline loses your bag, delays your flight, and then makes you wait on hold for hours, each problem makes the others feel worse, turning minor issues into major grievances.”

Top 10 Airlines With Lowest Customer Satisfaction

American Airlines Frontier Airlines United Airlines Air France Ryanair AirAsia Aeromexico Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Wizz Air British Airways

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amherst and receive free news updates.