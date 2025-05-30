Pomfret Woman Tried to Run Over 3 Children in Front Yard Rage Attack: Police

Christine Putney, 64, of Pomfret, was arrested on Monday, May 26, and charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace, and making a physical threat, Connecticut State Police said.

Police allege Putney drove through the front yard of a home in Pomfret around 11:40 a.m. while shouting threats. When troopers arrived, they found she had driven across the lawn, smashed into a stone wall, and collided with another vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to strike the children, authorities said.

The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear.

Putney was ordered held on a $25,000 bond, police said.

