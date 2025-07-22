Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt, Airlifted To Hospital After Route 44 Crash With SUV In Pomfret

The woman, from Warwick, Rhode Island, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 44 in Pomfret, near the intersection of Allen Road, when her motorcycle crashed with a Honda CR-V just after 5 p.m. Monday, July 21, according to Connecticut State Police.

Emergency crews first transported her to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, but she was later airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for trauma care, police said.

The Honda CR-V driver, a 38-year-old man from Putnam, was not injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is urged to contact Trooper Shannondoa Gaertner at 860-779-4900 or shannondoa.gaertner@ct.gov.

