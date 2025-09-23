Man Sentenced In Fires That Destroyed Historic Eastford Church, Woodstock Buildings

The man pleaded guilty in June to a string of 2023 fires when he was 17 years old, the State's Attorney's Office said on Tuesday, Sept. 23. His name was not released since he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

Investigators found the teen set the fires in April 2023. One blaze destroyed the Congregational Church of Eastford, which was built in 1829, and others damaged buildings at Crystal Pond Park in Woodstock.

A judge sentenced the man to 20 years in prison, but the sentence will be suspended after three years, the prosecutor said. As part of his sentence, he must pay restitution to the church, which sustained more than $1 million in losses.

“The damage in this case extends far beyond the buildings that were burned," said Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline P. McMahon, who led the prosecution. "Those buildings were gathering places for the community that held generational memories for the people of the towns. The emotional impact of the damage will continue long after the buildings have been rebuilt.”

