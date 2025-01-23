Intoxicated Man With Infant In Car Found Passed Out At Woodbury Intersection: Police

Jason Perillo, of Woodbury, is charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a child passenger while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a minor, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Joshua Hill Rd. and Tuttle Rd. in Woodbury just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 after reports of an SUV idling at a stop sign and blocking traffic.

When officers arrived, they found Perillo slumped over the wheel. Troopers broke the front passenger-side window to access the vehicle and secure the baby, authorities said.

The infant was unharmed and turned over to a family member.

Police woke Perillo, who appeared intoxicated. During a search, troopers found drug paraphernalia on him. He requested and later failed a field sobriety test, officials said.

Perillo was arrested and later released on a $7,500 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbury-Bethlehem and receive free news updates.