Bethlehem Kennel Owner Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

A Connecticut kennel owner turned herself in to police earlier this week after being charged with animal cruelty, authorities said. 

Jennifer Ornelli ran the Home Away From Home kennel at&nbsp;202 Crane Hollow Road in Bethlehem.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Street View
Josh Lanier
Litchfield County resident Jennifer Ornelli, age 47, of Bethlehem, was ordered held on a $10,000 bond on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Connecticut State Police said. 

Ornelli runs the Home Away From Home kennel in Bethlehem. In July, a customer filed a complaint with state authorities that their dog had been mistreated and neglected while in Ornelli's care, police said. 

The owner said her dog had injuries that it didn't have when she dropped it off and that the animal smelled of urine and was not clean. 

Ornelli contends the animal had an injury to its elbow when the owner dropped it off and that she tried to clean it, but it bites. She also said the owner should have brought this up to her immediately, and they could have taken the dog to the vet for and evaluation and treatment. 

Ornelli will return to court on Sept. 18. 

