Wolcott Native Named One Of Internet's Most Influential Creators

New Haven County native Anthony Fantano, who was born in Wolcott, has made a name for himself as one of YouTube's most important critics.

He's amassed nearly 3 million subscribers and growing on his "TheNeedleDrop" channel and more than 1.5 million on TikTok.

Fantano reviews new music on his channels, with some of his reviews going viral. Many of the artists he critiques have become diehard fans and sometimes enemies.

Though, not everyone is a fan. The 38-year-old Connecticut resident has argued with Drake on Instagram over what the rapper believed to be an unfair review.

His draw online and influence is undeniable. Even those who've never heard of the Southern Connecticut State University alum have likely heard him before.

He got his start on WSIN 1590 Radio in New Haven and Connecticut Public Radio before chasing his internet dreams full-time in 2011, according to Connecticut Magazine, which named him as part of the state's "40 under 40" in 2022.

Fantano ranks No. 11 on the Rolling Stone list. Kai Cenat topped it, with Rhett & Link and Mr. Beast coming in second and third, respectively.

