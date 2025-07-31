Wolcott Fatal Triple Shooting Ruled Self-Defense, Police Do Not Expect To File Charges

The Thursday, July 31, announcement marks the end of a saga that began at a Bound Line Road home in Wolcott on March 27, when officers received a 911 call about a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the bodies of Michelle Cote, 55, of Colchester; her estranged husband, David Cote, 59, of Wolcott; and their son, David Cote Jr., 34, also of Colchester.

The only survivor was Richard King, a friend of David Jr.

He told police that he, David Jr., and Michelle had gone to the home to help David Sr. move out after the family sold the property.

While King and David Jr. were working in the garage, an argument broke out between David Sr. and Michelle around 6:30 p.m. The couple had been separated for a year, police said.

As the fight escalated, David Sr. shot Michelle in the leg, knocking her to the floor. David Jr. ran inside to stop his father from hurting her further, but David Sr. fired again, killing Michelle, police said.

He then shot David Jr. once in the chest, authorities said.

David Sr. then turned the gun toward King, who was legally carrying a pistol. King drew his weapon and shot David Cote Sr. multiple times, according to Wolcott police.

Investigators said King acted in self-defense and is licensed to carry a firearm.

Wolcott police said they do not expect the State’s Attorney’s Office to file any charges, though they are still awaiting final confirmation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wolcott and receive free news updates.