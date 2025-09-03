Wayne Lydem, 48, and his girlfriend, Annalucy Lachance, 47, face multiple counts following an alleged Aug. 25 burglary and assault, according to authorities.

The ordeal began with Wolcott police responded to a garage burglary on Wolcott Road. Surveillance video identified Lydem, whom officers recognized from past incidents, officials said.

While still investigating, police spotted Lydem driving on Wolcott Road and pulled him over near Beach Road. When asked to get out of his car, police said he refused. Officers tried to remove him, but Lydem hit the gas and dragged an officer a short distance. He then sped away at a fast speed, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, Wolcott police said.

A short time later, police said Lydem’s car pulled into the driveway of his home on Wolcott Road, but he was not inside. The driver was identified as Lachance, but she refused to speak to officers.

She was later arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and hindering prosecution, police said. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Lydem wasn’t arrested until days later when police saw him leave his home. When he noticed the officer, he fled on foot but was caught after a short chase.

He is charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Assault on a police officer

Interfering with a police investigation

Reckless driving

Disobeying an officer’s signal

His bond was set at $250,000.

Police said Lydem also had an outstanding warrant for evading the scene of an accident, along with eight additional warrants from other towns.

