Pradesh Ragunauth was found unresponsive in a pool around 11:23 p.m. at a home on Cedar Avenue, Wolcott police said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and pulled him from the water, but they were unable to revive him, authorities said.

Officials have listed it as an accidental drowning, but Ragunauth's death remains under investigation.

