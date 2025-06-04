Man Dies In Wolcott Police Custody, State Investigators Release Bodycam Video

Police were called to a home on Dale Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, for a report of a person “freaking out.” Officers found Joseph Jackson outside the home in a highly agitated state. He was “moving around, yelling gibberish, rocking back and forth” and appeared to be under the influence of a substance, state investigators said.

State officials released body camera footage that shows his behavior after police arrived.

Emergency medical services took Jackson to the hospital. Police placed him in handcuffs “for his safety and the safety of others,” but Jackson resisted, state investigators said.

When EMS arrived, Jackson was still agitated. Paramedics gave him an injection to sedate him, but Jackson went into cardiac arrest while in the back of the ambulance, authorities said.

EMTs began CPR immediately and continued lifesaving efforts while taking him to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Doctors at the hospital tried to revive him, but Jackson was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, but officials say the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

