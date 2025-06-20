Evan Harris, 19, was charged with first-degree possession of child pornography after he turned himself in to authorities this week, Wolcott Police said.

Authorities began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent two tips to Wolcott police on April 30. The tips warned of possible online activity related to the possession and sharing of child sexual abuse materials, officials said.

After looking into the reports, investigators were able to link the activity to Harris.

A month later, on May 31, Wolcott searched Harris' home and collected several electronic devices for forensic analysis.

That analysis uncovered 321 files of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Harris is being held on a $200,000 bond, authorities said.

