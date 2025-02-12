Death Of National Guardsman, Town Of Wolcott Mechanic Marc Carrion Spreads Shock

Marc was raised in Prospect, having graduated from Emmett O'Brien Technical High School, and was being remembered as an "expert mechanic," having worked as a mechanic for the Town of Wolcott, according to his obituary on the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home website.

Marc served in the U.S. Marine Wing Support Squadron 472 Detachment Bravo Unit and served for six years in the Connecticut National Guard Army 247 Engineer Detachment Unit.

A GoFundMe launched in the wake of Marc's death had raised more than $10,700 as of Wednesday, Feb. 12.

"Marc's passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew him," the GoFundMe campaign reads. "His kindness, generosity, and infectious spirit will be missed by many, and his family is left with the overwhelming task of saying goodbye while also facing the challenges that come with planning a funeral."

Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, said Carrion served a total of 13 years in the military.

"The military is a close-knit community and it’s at times like this that I remember how important the bonds of camaraderie are, and how they don’t end just because we stop wearing the uniform," Evon said. "Veterans and former Guardsmen will always be a part of that community, and we should always look out for them as brothers and sisters.

"Unexpected loss is never easy to understand and navigating grief can be difficult," Evon continued. "I encourage everyone to take a moment and check in on your battle buddies and wingmen; the simple act of being kind or being present can offer calm waters in this storm. No one should feel alone at this time."

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home. Click here for Marc Carrion's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe for his family.

