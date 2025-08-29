Windsor Man Coerced 11, 13-Year-Old Girls Into Sending Him Nudes; Faces Life in Prison: DOJ

Christopher Rodriguez, 31, of Windsor, was arrested and charged this week with enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

According to court documents, Rodriguez used the apps LiveIn and Discord in October and November 2023 to contact an 11-year-old girl in Florida. Authorities say he coerced her into sending him a sexually explicit video of herself.

In another case, prosecutors allege Rodriguez pretended to be a teenager while communicating with a 13-year-old girl in Pennsylvania on Discord and iMessage. Court records say he engaged in sexually explicit conversations, pressured her into sending him images and videos, and sent her sexually explicit photos he claimed were of himself.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rodriguez is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor, a federal offense that carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

A judge ordered Rodriguez held in custody during a bond hearing in Hartford.

