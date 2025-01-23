Fair 27°

Windsor Husband, Dad Of 3 Had 20,000+ Videos, Pics Of Child Porn: Police

A Connecticut father and husband is facing potentially decades in prison after police uncovered thousands of videos of child sexual abuse material featuring images and videos of kids as young as 1-year-old on multiple devices in his Windsor home, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Mahmood Musid, 40, was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material in the first degree and promoting a minor in an obscene performance, Connecticut State Police said. 

Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit linked an IP address on a peer-to-peer network that was sharing child sexual abuse material to Musid's home in May 2024. They executed a search warrant there in September and seized multiple cell phones, laptops, and several external hard drives as evidence, police said. 

Many of the items contained hundreds of videos featuring babies through teenagers performing sexual acts with adult men, police said. A forensic audit of the seized items found 20,000 such images and videos in Musid's possession, State Police said. 

Musid was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 31.

