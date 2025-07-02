Randy Carrero, 33, of Manchester, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, speeding, and failure to maintain his lane, Connecticut State Police said Wednesday, July 2.

Valerie Eaton was riding as a passenger on Carrero’s Yamaha YZF600R on Aug. 31, 2024, around 5 p.m., as it sped down I-91 South, police said. A motorcyclist herself, Eaton was wearing a GoPro camera that recorded the crash that claimed her life, according to authorities.

The video shows Carrero reaching 95 mph as he exited onto the Exit 35A off-ramp for I-291 in Windsor. At that speed, the motorcycle veered onto the shoulder as it passed a Hyundai, police said.

As the bike approached a curve, Carrero was still going 85 mph. The footage shows the handlebars sparking against the asphalt, which sent the motorcycle and its riders tumbling, police said.

Passersby rushed to help, but Eaton was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. Carrero was seriously injured in the crash.

Carrero turned himself in on Wednesday after being charged in connection with Eaton’s death. He was held on a $500,000 bond, authorities said.

A GoFundMe created to help Eaton’s family with funeral expenses described her as a "brave" and "badass biker girl" who lived fully in her 20 years but had much more ahead.

Valerie was growing into such a strong, caring, intelligent, person. She especially had an amazing personality and she was so funny lol. She will be missed dearly but she will forever be in our Hearts, Prayers and in Spirit. We will always be here for you Val and we will never forget you.

The fundraiser had raised $2,800 of its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday.

