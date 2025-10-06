Santiago Jiminez, of Meriden, was standing on the shoulder of the interstate on Saturday, Oct. 4, near Exit 40, when he stepped into a travel lane, Connecticut State Police said. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala traveling north hit him just after 7 p.m., causing serious injuries.

It’s unclear why Jiminez was on the shoulder of the busy highway.

Paramedics transported Jiminez to Hartford Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The two men inside the Impala, both from Springfield, Massachusetts, were not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windsor and receive free news updates.