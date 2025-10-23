'Inexplicable': Avelo Airlines To End Service To Bradley Airport

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Avelo will end flights from the Windsor Locks airport sometime in January. The authority called the move “disappointing and surprising.”

“The CAA is disappointed and surprised to learn of Avelo’s decision to pull out of Bradley International Airport (BDL), particularly its decision to cancel the state’s only nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ),” the authority said. “The CAA is especially disappointed on behalf of the community, which has fought so hard to secure nonstop service to Jamaica over recent years. The decision to cancel the MBJ route is inexplicable, given the strong ridership, subsidies received, significant airport incentives, and community support.”

Avelo said the choice came down to money.

“We are disappointed to leave the BDL market and we understand the impact this has on our customers,” the airline said. “Those who have bookings on future flights that we intend to cancel will be refunded. Like all business decisions we make, this exit was made based on facts – the revenues on the market did not cover the costs. Any other insinuation to the contrary is unfortunate, false, and uninformed. We remain committed to serving the state of Connecticut through our low fares out of New Haven Tweed airport.”

The airline had recently asked to be “relieved of its contractual obligation to pay rent for the remainder of its agreement at BDL after finishing one year of fully incentivized, rent-free operation,” according to the airport authority.

The CAA said it’s already working to fill the gap left by Avelo’s exit. “The airport authority is committed to once again securing nonstop Jamaica service for its passengers and is already fielding interest from other carriers that would like to explore resuming that service,” officials said.

For now, the loss leaves Connecticut travelers without a direct way to get to Montego Bay — and an airport community questioning what went wrong.

