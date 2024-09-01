Fatal Crash: 21-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim On I-91 In Windsor

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 in Windsor.

A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling on the southbound Exit 35A off-ramp when it veered into the left shoulder and hit a metal guardrail, according to Connecticut State Police.

Both the operator, a 33-year-old Manchester man, and the passenger, identified as Valerie Ann Eaton of Hartford, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at Hartford Hospital.

The crash cause the closure of Exit35A four about four hours.

Any witness to the collision, including possible video from a dashcam, is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

