Ex-Windsor Man Admits to Sexual Assaults Targeting Teens, Adults: State

Akin Warner, 27, formerly of Windsor, admitted Friday to two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor, along with several other charges in Tolland and Hartford counties, state prosecutors said.

Investigators revealed Warner posed as a teenager to connect with minors online via Snapchat. In one case, he claimed to be 17 when he was 25, luring two underage victims to the Ellington boat launch, where he assaulted them, authorities said.

In the Hartford cases, Warner used social media to meet a minor and allegedly incapacitated adult victims with suspected drug-laced drinks before sexually assaulting them, prosecutors said. Warner also posed as a photographer to manipulate his victims into vulnerable situations, they added.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police, Windsor Police Department, and Hartford Police Department began investigating Warner in late 2020 after receiving multiple sexual assault complaints. He was arrested in February 2022, following a months-long investigation.

Warner’s sentencing is scheduled for March 21. He faces a total effective sentence of 25 years, with 12 years to be served, followed by 20 years of probation, authorities said. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

