Windsor Locks Homeowner Fights Off Intruder Who Tried To Choke Him: Police

Windsor Locks police said they were called to a home on Heather Lane around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, after getting a report of a man trying to force his way inside.

According to investigators, the suspect managed to get into the house, where he fought with the homeowner. During the fight, police said the man tried to choke the homeowner. The victim was able to push the intruder out of the house, but the man came back.

Officers said he tried to kick down the front door, but he ran away when he heard police sirens.

Police caught up with the man soon after. They said he was combative towards officers as they took him into custody.

Authorities said he was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. Police did not release his name.

Criminal charges are expected.

