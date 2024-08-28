Wanted Arsonist Found Walking In Windsor Locks: Police

Robert Parmalee, age 40, of Ritzville, Washington, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and is expected to be extradited to Oregon, where he is wanted on an arson charge, Connecticut State Police said.

Police stopped Parmalee in Hartford County just after 11 a.m. walking alongside Route 20 in Windsor Locks. Officers said they spoke with him out of safety concerns considering where he was walking.

A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windsor Locks and receive free news updates.