Wanted Arsonist Found Walking In Windsor Locks: Police

A man wanted for starting a fire on the West Coast was found walking along a Connecticut highway on Tuesday, Aug. 27, authorities said. 

Robert Parmalee

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Robert Parmalee, age 40, of Ritzville, Washington, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and is expected to be extradited to Oregon, where he is wanted on an arson charge, Connecticut State Police said. 

Police stopped Parmalee in Hartford County just after 11 a.m. walking alongside Route 20 in Windsor Locks. Officers said they spoke with him out of safety concerns considering where he was walking. 

A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bail, police said. 

